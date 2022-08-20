REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

RGNX opened at $31.29 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

