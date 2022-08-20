Razor Network (RAZOR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $305,928.00

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $305,928.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003874 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009050 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.
About Razor Network
Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.
