Raymond James Lowers NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target to $3.00

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.30. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

In other NexImmune news, Director Grant Verstandig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,078,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,244.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 117,924 shares of company stock valued at $255,318. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 44.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

