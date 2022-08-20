Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Trading Up 10.8 %

QRHC opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Resource news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $56,856.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,447 shares of company stock valued at $167,515 and have sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quest Resource Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 5.9% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

