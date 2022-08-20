PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading Up 23.8%

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Rating) was up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

About PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. The company offers post-paid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks under the IM3 Ooredoo brand. It also provides international calls, international roaming, and fixed line services.

