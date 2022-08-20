Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $134.08. 2,493,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

