Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PFIE opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
