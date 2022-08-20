Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Price Performance

PFIE opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

