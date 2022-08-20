Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 17.51. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.67.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
