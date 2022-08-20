Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 17.51. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.