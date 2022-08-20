Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,385,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,431. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

