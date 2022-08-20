PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.11. Approximately 4,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 281,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032,091 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 582,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 340,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,268 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $4,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

