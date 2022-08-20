POP Network Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $171,272.99 (POP)

POP Network Token (POP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. POP Network Token has a total market capitalization of $171,272.99 and approximately $12,607.00 worth of POP Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POP Network Token has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One POP Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

POP Network Token Profile

POP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. POP Network Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins. POP Network Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5200973.0. The Reddit community for POP Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/popnetwork. POP Network Token’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. POP Network Token’s official website is thepopnetwork.org.

POP Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

