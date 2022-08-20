Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. Playtika has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Playtika by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Playtika by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Playtika by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

