Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.46.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Playtika Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Playtika stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. Playtika has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
