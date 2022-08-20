Playcent Achieves Market Cap of $398,833.81 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $398,833.81 and $19,951.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,943.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003666 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00126007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00102035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032272 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.