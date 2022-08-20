Pitbull Hits Market Cap of $29.07 Million (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Pitbull has a total market cap of $29.07 million and $589,560.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pitbull coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pitbull has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00792451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pitbull Coin Profile

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

