Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $85.39 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $85.39 million and $80,892.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00296844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00115392 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00073251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,632,678 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

