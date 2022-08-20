PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Down 0.5%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.96 and last traded at $68.08. Approximately 53,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 136,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,480,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

