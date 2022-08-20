Pillar Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $6,477.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,099.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00126576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00101117 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

