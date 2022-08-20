Phore (PHR) Trading Up 28.4% Over Last Week

Phore (PHR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $348,278.80 and $30.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,698,276 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

