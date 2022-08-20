Phoneum Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $60,008.95 and $209.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,099.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00126576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00101117 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,754,036 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.