Phala Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.02 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $29.30 million and $3.02 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003700 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00101274 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

