Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $3,880,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,394,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,673,000 after purchasing an additional 682,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,350,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

