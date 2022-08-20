Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $8,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

