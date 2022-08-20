Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

