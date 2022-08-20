Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Shares Down 5.9%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 318,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 326,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Peninsula Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

