Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

RTX opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

