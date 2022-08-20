Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock remained flat at $18.43 during trading on Friday. 27,161,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,093,960. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.