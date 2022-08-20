Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,349,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $347,534,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

