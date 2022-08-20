Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 162,947 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

PSX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,810. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

