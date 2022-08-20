Oxygen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $502,237.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $502,237.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,092,913 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

