Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSTK. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64.

Insider Activity

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Overstock.com by 158.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 56,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

