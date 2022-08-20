Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & IDT (NYSE:IDT) Head to Head Review

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 3.36 -$2.76 million N/A N/A IDT $1.45 billion 0.49 $96.47 million $1.82 14.73

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbsat and IDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% IDT 3.40% 16.96% 5.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDT beats Orbsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone-UCaaS segment provides net2phone-UCaaS, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment, which include Mobile Top-Up, that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; Carrier Services, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and net2phone-Platform Services, which offer telephony services to cable operators and others, as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

