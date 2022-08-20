Opacity Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $5,560.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00032054 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

