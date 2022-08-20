One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $11,736.90 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $11,736.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,737,139 shares in the company, valued at $11,085,412.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OSS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

