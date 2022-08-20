One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $11,736.90 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $11,736.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,737,139 shares in the company, valued at $11,085,412.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
One Stop Systems Price Performance
OSS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on OSS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
