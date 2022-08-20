Offshift Market Capitalization Tops $3.23 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $65,252.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002567 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.99 or 0.99963938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00048587 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027985 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.