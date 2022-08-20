Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $123,633,000 after buying an additional 1,098,970 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,692,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

