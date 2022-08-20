Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.89. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $44,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

