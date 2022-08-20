Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

