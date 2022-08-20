NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 175,375 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,375 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8,407.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

BAC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,485,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,787,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

