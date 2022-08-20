NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 172,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $398,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 4,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $9.24 on Friday, reaching $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,158,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

