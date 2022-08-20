NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,619 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $48,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 87,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 725,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,575,000 after acquiring an additional 67,427 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

