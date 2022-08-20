NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $101,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $554.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,363. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

