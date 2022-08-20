NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $89.75 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $89,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 526,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after acquiring an additional 345,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.33. 7,938,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

