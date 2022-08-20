NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $112.91 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $112,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after buying an additional 797,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Prologis by 18,337.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 554,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.08. 2,493,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

