NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,872 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.23% of Hologic worth $44,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $79,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 994.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

HOLX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. 3,852,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,533. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.