NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 72,176 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,081 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $57,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 96,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 301,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 148,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

