NewB.Farm (NEWB) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

NewB.Farm (NEWB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. NewB.Farm has a market capitalization of $194,804.40 and approximately $10,616.00 worth of NewB.Farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewB.Farm coin can currently be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00022178 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NewB.Farm has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.76 or 0.99997665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00101990 BTC.

NewB.Farm (CRYPTO:NEWB) is a coin. NewB.Farm’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

