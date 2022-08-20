New Perspectives Inc Has $17.46 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 12.6% of New Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 7,231,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77.

