National Bank Financial Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target to C$10.50

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AYASF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of OTC AYASF opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.