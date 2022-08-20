Nabox Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Nabox has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Nabox has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $682,426.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00786883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.

Nabox Coin Trading

