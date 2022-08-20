Morgan Stanley Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $93.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Avalara to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 79.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 13.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 16,725.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avalara by 78.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

